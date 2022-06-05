Energy Alert
Batesville man dead after crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is dead after a Friday night crash according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

A little before 9:30 Friday evening, Dell Stinson traveled North on Highway 25 when his car crossed the center line.

He was driving a 2017 GMC Sierra when the car went off the road and hit a tree.

According to the report, Stinson was the only person in the car.

