Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

BBB warns folks of government imposter scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of scammers posing as government imposters.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials with the Better Business Bureau say government imposter scams are on the rise.

Whitney Quick with BBB of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois said reports of these scams increased this year.

“In 2021, consumers reported losses of more than $445 million in government imposter and government ramped scans and these are up from 175 point 4 million which are reported in 2020.” Quick said.

Quick said scams like these have skyrocketed during the pandemic and continue to be an issue.

“Scammers may show they may spoof a legitimate government agency phone number and how they do that like there’s programs on your computer where they can change telephone numbers.” Quick said.

“A lot of times we talked about this with neighbor spoofing, where the phone numbers come in and they look like something similar to your phone number.” Quick continued.

She shared that scammers will often threatens to arrest if consumers fail to comply with the request.

If you are asked for payment and gift card, that should be a red flag.

“You want to report it so you want to make sure that you go to the police first make sure that you contact your bank, report it with Better Business Bureau and then also the Federal Trade Commission”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Jonesboro, one dead and one airlifted
According to JPD, an abatement order was signed Friday morning for a home at Melton Drive.
Court gives county possession of ‘nuisance’ home
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility
In Arkansas, 1,396 state inmates currently occupy county jail beds according to the Arkansas...
Arkansas sheriffs concerned about jail overcrowding
Ana Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher visiting from Dilley, Texas, wears an earring in the...
Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’

Latest News

Police chase in Arkansas ends in arrests in Springfield; suspect likely escapee from Virginia
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of scammers posing as government imposters.
BBB: Government imposter scams on the rise
An environmental activist wore a month's worth of garbage as a trash fashion statement.
Take a look: Activist wears 100 pounds of trash as a suit
The NEA Baptist instructors teaching students from ages 1-14 safe swimming techniques.
Making a splash with safe swimming techniques