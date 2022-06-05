EPC, Hazen win 7 on 7 football tournament at Hoxie
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a couple of months away until Football Friday Night, but here’s something to whet your appetite a bit.
There was 7-on-7 action in Hoxie Saturday afternoon. Over 20 teams were represented in the tournament, with many from different conferences in Region 8 competing in the event.
EPC won the silver division and Hazen won the gold.
