Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

EPC, Hazen win 7 on 7 football tournament at Hoxie

EPC and Hazen were winners at the event Saturday afternoon.
EPC and Hazen were winners at the event Saturday afternoon.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re just a couple of months away until Football Friday Night, but here’s something to whet your appetite a bit.

There was 7-on-7 action in Hoxie Saturday afternoon. Over 20 teams were represented in the tournament, with many from different conferences in Region 8 competing in the event.

EPC won the silver division and Hazen won the gold.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Jonesboro, one dead and one airlifted
The Amazon location in Horn Lake.
Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility
According to JPD, an abatement order was signed Friday morning for a home at Melton Drive.
Court gives county possession of ‘nuisance’ home
Motorcycle crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police investigate motorcycle crash
Arkansas State Police released a new video of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on...
GRAPHIC: New video shows shooting of sheriff

Latest News

Hazen and EPC won the Tournament in Hoxie Saturday afternoon.
EPC, Hazen win 7-on-7 tournament in Hoxie
Emily Grace Calhoon and Gracie McGee hold the American flag in front of the Christ the Redeemer...
From Valley View to Brazil: Two former volleyball players compete for National team
The former Lady Blazer competed for the USA Division II team in Brazil over the summer.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Gracie McGee on competing for USA D2 Team in Brazil
Former Lady Blazer competed for USA Division II team in Brazil over the summer.
Region 8 Sports Extra: Emily Grace Calhoon on competing in Brazil with USA D2 National Team