Making a splash with safe swimming techniques

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Baptist Wellness Center hosted its first S.P.L.A.S.H, safety and prevention leave all swimmers happy, event trying to teach young children safe swimming techniques.

According to the Centers for Disease Control drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury for children ages 1 to 14. That is why NEA Baptist Pediatrician Camille Chan thought this event was so important.

“I just think that this event just brings to light the importance of water safety for everyone, especially in our area,” said Chan.

Arkansas ranks 8th in drowning deaths per year. Chan said that is a number that can change if they make this class a yearly tradition.

“I hope to continue doing this for years to come,” said Chan. “Epically doing it now right before summer is perfect timing.”

The course taught basic water-treading techniques and offered kids free goodies and had a play area with a slide and other games.

