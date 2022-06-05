Energy Alert
Active Week Before the Heat Ramps Up

June 6th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Some have already seen a little rain overnight, as others get in on rain chances today. Scattered downpours and showers are expected to arrive this morning and linger into the afternoon. There’s a small chance a storm could have wind or hail, but we’re mainly watching for heavy rain and lightning today. Any remaining downpours move out around sunset this evening before we do it again tomorrow. Some may so no rain while others pick up an inch or two. Rainfall amounts are always spotty this time of year. Clouds and rain keep temperatures down this week. It’ll be humid, though. There’s a chance of cooler air and lower humidity late this week into the weekend, but there’s also a chance of really hot weather setting up for mid-June. The summer heat has to arrive at some point.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (6/5/2022)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (6/4/22)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (6/3)
Zach's Friday morning forecast
