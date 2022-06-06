Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.(Pixabay)
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Riceland shooting identified
The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
Batesville man dead after crash
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
According to JPD, an abatement order was signed Friday morning for a home at Melton Drive.
Court gives county possession of ‘nuisance’ home

Latest News

Panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin said the previous administration played a central role in the...
Raskin: Jan. 6 Capitol attack was planned
First lady Jill Biden greets Mrs. Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, left, in front of a newly...
Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan
A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer...
Thieves steal couple’s U-Haul containing mementos of daughter’s cancer treatment
Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott
Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times in Connecticut
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023