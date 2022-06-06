Energy Alert
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup

“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The police chief of Osceola has a message for criminals: his town is not open for business.

Osceola police and multiple other law enforcement agencies flooded the streets of town Friday, June 3, to round up dozens of suspects.

With the help of Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies, Arkansas State Police, and agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, they arrested 54 people.

According to a Monday news release from State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, officers made six felony drug arrests, two felon-in-possession-of-firearm arrests, and one felony theft arrest. They also issued 124 citations and 92 warnings.

“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said. “I appreciate all these agencies who worked together to remove all doubt about whether Osceola is serious about attacking crime.”

DTF Commander Chad Henson echoed Hamilton’s sentiments, saying that his agents are willing to work with law enforcement agencies to reduce drug-related crime in the district.

“Working together, there’s no corner of this district that will be safe for criminals,” said Henson.

