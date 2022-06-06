Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices jump 27 cents in one week

Arkansas gas prices continue to close in on the $5 a gallon mark.
Arkansas gas prices continue to close in on the $5 a gallon mark.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices continue to close in on the $5 a gallon mark.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations, the average price of gasoline rose 26.9 cents in the last week to $4.39 a gallon. That’s 49.7 cents more than motorists paid out a month ago and $1.65 higher than last year.

The national average rose 26 cents a gallon last week to an average of $4.85. National diesel prices also jumped 11.5 cents to $5.62 a gallon.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state, and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon,” warned Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join the days and weeks ahead.”

He also cautioned that diesel prices, which already stand at record highs, will deliver a “second gut-punch to consumers” as goods and products go higher.

To find the cheapest gas wherever you travel, visit the Region 8 Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

