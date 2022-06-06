Energy Alert
A celebration of life for a woman gone too soon

One of the speakers at the event speaking about how important it is to stay close with your...
One of the speakers at the event speaking about how important it is to stay close with your family.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Ebony Crockett was killed Friday at an Amazon distribution facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Sunday her friends and family gathered to say their goodbyes.

Everyone came to Marked Tree for a celebration of life, including Crockett’s brother, Larry Crockett who encourages women in tough relationships to stand up for themselves.

“In a relationship if there is any type of domestic violence whether it be physical, mental, or verbal I think they need to speak up and not just speak up but speak out loud,” said Crockett.

He added he would never want this to happen to anyone. Crockett added when he heard the news it shook him to his core.

“I just remember texting her and not hearing anything back and I was just so worried,” said Crockett. “Knowing I will never get that text back is terrible.”

At the celebration everyone released balloons into the sky and spoke about fond memories with Ebony and prayed that she is in a better place.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

