Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Comedian Kevin Hart brings ‘Reality Check’ tour to FedExForum

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart(KGNS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Hart is launching his first major tour in over four years and he’s bringing it right here to the Bluff City.

Hart’s “Reality Check” tour will take over the FedExForum for one night only on Friday, October 21.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m.

An exclusive presale is available on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP season ticket members, recipients of FedExForum Event e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-news.

Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase purhase tickets and find additional tour information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Victim in Riceland shooting identified
The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
Batesville man dead after crash
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

Latest News

Rodeo event kicks off on the Ridge
pride
Memphis Pride Fest back in person for first time since 2019
Memphis Pride Fest back in person for first time since 2019
Memphis Pride Fest back in person for first time since 2019
A rendering of an entrance to Gray Television's Assembly Studios in the metropolitan Atlanta...
Gray Television announces NBCUniversal deal for new studios