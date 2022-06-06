Dates announced for 2022 A-State Baseball camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State baseball program announced Monday that dates have been set and registration is open for the 2022 Tommy Raffo baseball camps.

To open the summer, there will be four Youth Day Camp sessions held June 27-30 for ages 7-11. A second set of Youth Day Camp sessions will follow July 18-21. Each day’s session will run from 8:30 a.m. until Noon, with check-in at 8:15 a.m. each day.

A pair of High School Prospect Camps will close out the summer on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 27. Each camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and cost $150 per camper.

Campers must bring their own hat, glove, helmet, bat and suitable baseball attire. Catchers should bring their own catching gear.

All camps will be held at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, home of A-State baseball, located on the campus of Arkansas State University at the intersection of Aggie Rd. and Stadium Blvd., near First National Bank Arena.

Every camp is designed to provide players with instruction from the staff and current players in all areas of baseball. Campers will experience a variety of drill instruction and game participation that will build and maintain successful offensive and defensive fundamental skills.

For more information, please visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com or contact Tommy Raffo at 870-273-3279 or traffo@astate.edu.

Arkansas State University baseball camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

In accordance with NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas State’s athletics interests may not pay for any expense (e.g., registration fee, travel, lodging, etc.) related to a prospective student-athlete’s participating in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

