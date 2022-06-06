A day to celebrate those fighting life’s toughest battle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Throughout Jonesboro, many people celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day for those that fought or are fighting the terrible disease.

Both St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted events to celebrate their patients. These events were three years in the making.

“We are so thankful to be able to gather with cancer survivors,” said Kevin Hawley. “it has a special place in our heart, we really care about the people we serve and it’s so exciting to see their smiles.”

Hawley is the Outreach and Development Coordinator at St. Bernards. He said he was thrilled with the turnout of over 400 people.

Carroll Scroggins is an Oncologist at NEA Baptist and he said being able to host everyone again is incredible.

“It is so special for us to meet every year to see our patients and their care givers, families, and loved ones, this is a day of celebration,” said Scroggins.

Survivors from all other gathered to share in the moment and talk about their experiences with family and friends.

“Sharing does a lot of good for everybody I mean it really does, said Barbara Hopkins. “I mean I hear their stories and how they hear mine, and again you feed off that you really do.”

Hopkins is a current cancer patient at NEA Baptist and he said she’s thrilled to be back celebrating with everyone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.