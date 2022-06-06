Florida man drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5.

The report states he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McComb was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

