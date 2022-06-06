Former Harding WR Ware named new Harrisburg head football coach

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The coaching carousel continues to spin around high school football. The Harrisburg Hornets have a new head man.

Former Harding wide receiver Darrick Ware is the new head coach at Harrisburg. He comes in after spending over a decade as a high school assistant in Texas, most recently at McKinney Christian Academy as the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach.

HORNET NATION, please welcome our new Head Football Coach, Darrick Ware. Coach Ware and his beautiful family are ready to call Harrisburg their home.



There will be a parent/athlete meeting on Monday, May 23rd at 6:00 pm in the Fine Arts Center at HHS. pic.twitter.com/SNnFfhSkNt — Harrisburg Hornet FB (@harrisburg_fb) May 21, 2022

The Oregon native led an offense at McKinney that was one of the best in the state.

“My wife and I were looking to get back, we met at Harding University and had come back this way a couple of times and every time we come back, we think, man, we need to come back to Arkansas. And so when we saw the opportunity, we jumped at it,” Ware said. “I wanted to go to a school that I could really add a lot of value to, and a place that I can stay for a long time and have my family come through, I’ve got three kids and I want them to come to Harrisburg and so I want to prepare a really great place for them and for everybody’s kids.”

