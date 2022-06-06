Energy Alert
Former Harding WR Ware named new Harrisburg head football coach

The former Harding wide receiver is the new head coach at Harrisburg
The former Harding wide receiver is the new head coach at Harrisburg(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The coaching carousel continues to spin around high school football. The Harrisburg Hornets have a new head man.

Former Harding wide receiver Darrick Ware is the new head coach at Harrisburg. He comes in after spending over a decade as a high school assistant in Texas, most recently at McKinney Christian Academy as the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach.

The Oregon native led an offense at McKinney that was one of the best in the state.

“My wife and I were looking to get back, we met at Harding University and had come back this way a couple of times and every time we come back, we think, man, we need to come back to Arkansas. And so when we saw the opportunity, we jumped at it,” Ware said. “I wanted to go to a school that I could really add a lot of value to, and a place that I can stay for a long time and have my family come through, I’ve got three kids and I want them to come to Harrisburg and so I want to prepare a really great place for them and for everybody’s kids.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

