Former Purdue DE Robert McWilliams commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is finding more Power 5 transfers. Purdue senior defensive end Robert McWilliams committed to the Red Wolves Monday morning.

He entered the portal back in December. McWilliams played in 14 games for the Boilermakers over the last 5 seasons. The Florida native recorded 4 tackles in 2020, and a TFL in 2018. Robert lined up at defensive end and linebacker. He’s a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. McWilliams has one season of eligibility with Arkansas State.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Arrivals

- DE Robert McWilliams (from Purdue)

- LB Cruz Temple (from East Carolina)

- P Magnus Haines (from Kent State)

- QB Jack Kristofek (from Mississippi State)

- QB AJ Mayer (from Miami (OH))

- WR Champ Flemings (from Oregon State)

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

Departures

- DL Vidal Scott (Texas Tech)

- LS Shai Kochav (Louisville)

- RB Lincoln Pare (Texas State)

- DL Terry Hampton (Arkansas)

- OL Andre Harris Jr. (Duke)

- WR Corey Rucker (South Carolina)

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- WR Javan Hawes (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

- OL Avery Demmons (Idaho State)

