Free dental care available June 11 for military veterans
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(KFVS) - Military veterans will be able to get free dental care at several Heartland locations on Saturday, June 11.
It’s all part of Aspen Dental’s Day of Service.
According to a release from Aspen Dental, locations include:
- 5183 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Ky.
- 2702 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill.
- 3070 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
- 3101 Oak Grove Rd. STE 6, Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location and schedule an appointment.
Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can find more information here.
