Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Free dental care available June 11 for military veterans

Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Military veterans will be able to get free dental care at several Heartland locations on Saturday, June 11.

It’s all part of Aspen Dental’s Day of Service.

According to a release from Aspen Dental, locations include:

  • 5183 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Ky.
  • 2702 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill.
  • 3070 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
  • 3101 Oak Grove Rd. STE 6, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location and schedule an appointment.

Dental care will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
Batesville man dead after crash
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

Latest News

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
New Harrisburg Head Football Coach
Region 8 Sports Extra: New Harrisburg HC Darrick Ware
Two people shot in Charleston, Mo. were involved in a crash in Sikeston.
2 shot in Charleston, Mo. involved in crash in Sikeston
According to Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen, the truck pictured was hit by the car that ran...
Charleston deadly shooting that led to Sikeston crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured