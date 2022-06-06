Energy Alert
‘It’s a blessing’: Food pantry gets settled in new location

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Helping Neighbors Food Pantry will open its doors to the community Tuesday for the first time at a new location.

Coordinator Elizabeth Ivener said by relocating to Highland Drive Christian Church in Jonesboro, they now have plenty of space to efficiently continue the mission they started in 1995

The inter-faith food pantry also has a USDA storeroom for the first time.

Ivener said in their old building, food was everywhere and people had to run all over the place to get what they needed.

Now, they have one central location: The church’s renovated sanctuary.

“We wanted to build a building years ago, and we were just so blessed to have this building given to us. So the money we had saved to try to build a building, we were able to have what we needed in order to make the renovations that we needed,” Ivener said. “So, it’s a blessing. There’s no way to say it other than that.”

Ivener says with the help of Highland Drive Christian Church they can now receive more to give more.

Members of the church, who also volunteer with the pantry, set up a small chapel on one side of the building where they will continue having service. They said they have always been mission-minded and serving others is their mission.

Ivener said they have already mapped out where and how they will operate.

“We will make kid packs, senior packs, and this area over here is the bagging area where we produce the bags. General storage here and we can put pallets down the center if we need to,” she said.

Ivener’s even added now they have a drive-thru!

“We are open tomorrow and we are ready to serve. The unique thing is we don’t have to close when it rains. We have a drive-thru,” she said.

To receive food from the pantry, you must have proof of address in Craighead County, a photo ID for the head of household, as well as some form of identification for each household member, and income for the household.

Pick-up days are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the first Tuesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Helping Neighbors’ Facebook page.

