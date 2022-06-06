June 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some have already seen a little rain overnight, as others get in on rain chances today. Scattered downpours and showers are expected to arrive this morning and linger into the afternoon.

There’s a small chance a storm could have wind or hail, but we’re mainly watching for heavy rain and lightning today. Any remaining downpours move out around sunset this evening before we do it again tomorrow.

Some may so no rain while others pick up an inch or two. Rainfall amounts are always spotty this time of year.

Clouds and rain keep temperatures down this week. It’ll be humid, though. There’s a chance of cooler air and lower humidity late this week into the weekend, but there’s also a chance of really hot weather setting up for mid-June. The summer heat has to arrive at some point.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Florida man is dead after drowning in the Current River in Ripley County, Mo.

Two traffic alerts could impact your daily work commute.

A celebration of life for a woman gone too soon.

Volunteers in Arkansas packed more than 285,000 meals to send to Ukraine.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

