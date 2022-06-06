Energy Alert
Oklahoma State stays alive with 10-inning win over Arkansas

Arkansas outfielder Zack Gregory (3) slips while attempting to catch a fly ball during an NCAA...
Arkansas outfielder Zack Gregory (3) slips while attempting to catch a fly ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, June 5, 2022.(Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Aidan Meola had a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning, Nolan McLean followed with a two-out two-run homer and No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State rallied to beat Arkansas 14-10 on Sunday to stay alive in the Stillwater Regional.

Oklahoma State (42-21) and Arkansas (40-19) will square off for the third time on Monday with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line. The Razorbacks beat the Cowboys 20-12 in the first matchup.

Oklahoma State led 6-3 after five innings, but the Razorbacks battled back to take an 8-7 lead in the eighth when Michael Turner’s two-run homer capped a three-run inning.

The Wildcats came right back, scoring three runs in the ninth on David Mendham’s two-run double and a RBI double by Marcus Brown for a 10-8 lead. A throwing error at shortstop by Brown led to Brady Slavens driving in two unearned runs with a two-out single that sent the game to extra innings.

Riggio had three hits for the Cowboys, including an RBI single and a two-run homer. Mendham also had three RBIs. McLean (2-1) allowed the two unearned runs in two innings of work to get the win.

Brady Tygart (3-4) took the loss for Arkansas. He surrendered four runs on four hits, striking out the only two batters he retired. Cayden Wallace had three hits, including a solo homer, driving in three.

