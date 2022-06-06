Energy Alert
One killed in motorcycle crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died in a motorcycle crash in Izard County.

According to Arkansas State Police, Kent Rideout, 65, of Abilene, Texas, was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5.

He was traveling south on State Highway 9, south of Oxford, when he ran off the road.

The motorcycle overturned, went into a ditch, and struck a concrete culvert.

Rideout died in the crash.

