One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake

One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person drowned Sunday afternoon in Greers Ferry Lake.

According to the Heber Springs Fire Department, on June 5, crews responded to the Dam Site Marina for a subsurface rescue.

Members of the department’s dive team, as well as Survival Flight EMS and Cleburne County Search and Rescue, responded to the call.

Efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

