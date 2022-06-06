Riceland responds after weekend shooting on Jonesboro campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday’s shootout on Interstate 555 all started at the Riceland facility in Jonesboro when two coworkers got into a verbal disagreement which eventually turned violent.

Police said 45-year-old Walter Antreall Joyce, of Memphis, shot Leceedric Hunter, of Jonesboro, in the lower part of the body.

From there, Joyce drove off and led to a chase down the interstate, resulting in a shootout with multiple agencies and leaving Joyce dead.

The chaotic events of the day have officials at Riceland thinking about their security.

“Obviously we are going to review this and see whether there are some things we can do in our policy and procedures to make sure this never happens again at a Riceland Facility,” said Kevin McGilton, Vice President of Government Affairs for Riceland.

He said even with everything that happened, he is proud of how his employees responded.

“We had fellow employees literally taking the shirts off of their back and assisting with medical aid that was needed,” McGilton said.

Those who live around the facility woke up to the sounds of police cars that morning.

“I just heard them go flying by,” Ricky Williams said. “It is so scary to think something like that could happen that close to my house.”

Williams lives in the apartments a block away from the facility, and he said although it’s not the first time he has heard gunshots, it’s still scary.

