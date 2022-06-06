Energy Alert
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You may have been woken up by some early morning shaking.

Three earthquakes were reported in Lawrence County, southwest of Ravenden and one near Williford in Sharp County.

The earthquakes ranged from 1.7-magnitude to 2.4-magnitude.

No injuries or damage was reported.

