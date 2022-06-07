Battles, Stovall, & Turner have 2 RBI each, Diamond Hogs advance to Super Regionals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs are heading to Super Regionals for the 4th straight season.

Jalen Battles, Peyton Stovall, & Michael Turner had 2 RBI Monday night as Arkansas beat Oklahoma State 7-3. The Razorbacks led 5-0 in the 6th, the Cowboys cut the deficit to 5-3 in the 7th. Hagen Smith shut the door in the 8th. OSU loaded the bases with 1 out but Smith notched back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. The freshman tossed 2 innings of relief to record the save.

Arkansas heads to North Carolina for the round of 16. The Tar Heels will host the Chapel Hill Super Regional due to being the #10 national seed. The best-of-three series will be contested this weekend, the schedule will be revealed Tuesday.

