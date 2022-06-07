Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gas expected to spike above $5 as experts forecast higher crude oil prices

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next...
Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may want to budget a little more for that summer road trip.

As prices at gas pumps climb near $5 a gallon in most of the United States, the worst may still be to come.

Oil prices are the biggest component affecting gas prices, and Goldman Sachs is now forecasting crude oil will average $140 a barrel this summer.

Oil is currently about $120 a barrel.

It would mean that gas prices would spike even higher, in order to incentivize new production and discourage consumption.

Oil analysts expect the national average price of gas to rise above $5 a gallon in the next week or so.

Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, according to federal officials (CNN, WCCO, FOX NEWS SUNDAY)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

FILE - Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines...
US Open to accept Phil Mickelson and all eligible players
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say
The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller
Paramount Studios is being sued over the Hollywood blockbuster sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright