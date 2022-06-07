Energy Alert
June 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We should stay quiet this morning before scattered storms pop up later this afternoon. Watch for patchy fog that has developed overnight thanks to humid conditions and yesterday’s rain.

We’ll become unstable again this afternoon, so storms could have a wind and hail threat. The spin in the air isn’t as good as it was yesterday evening when we had a tornado warning in Mississippi County.

A few spots picked up around an inch with yesterday’s rain and storms. More rain could start to raise their totals to where we’ll need to watch for flash flooding issues as we get more rain this week.

Storms that develop in Kansas and Missouri could make a run for us by Wednesday morning. We’ll have to track the progress of that cluster of storms later tonight.

No 90s are expected this week as storms keep temperatures down, but it still looks like we’re on our way to our usual summer heat by the middle of the month.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas legislators discuss school shooting prevention.

Judge to hear arguments in West Memphis 3 evidence case.

Pharmacies discard unused COVID-19 vaccines due to lower demand for shots.

Some city directors concerned about transparency at Little Rock Police Department.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
According to Arkansas State Police, Kent Rideout, 65, of Abilene Texas, died in the crash.
Man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Football and Track & Field headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Robert McWilliams latest football commit, Bennett Pascoe reflects on regional run
Damien Echols
Judge to hear arguments in West Memphis 3 evidence case
Gun violence is becoming a growing concern not only in Arkansas but across the country.
Arkansas legislators discuss school shooting prevention