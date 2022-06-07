Energy Alert
Man charged in woman’s fentanyl overdose death

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators say he gave an 18-year-old woman a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, arrested LaShaun Terrell Starbuck for his role in the death of 18-year-old Alyssa Hale.

According to a Tuesday news release, on the morning of Oct. 28, 2021, Starbuck took Hale to the White River Medical Center Emergency Room in Batesville. When they arrived, Hale was dead.

Starbuck reportedly told sheriff’s investigators that she had been dumped in front of his home on Melon Drive in Cave City.

However, investigators said a search of Starbuck’s phone “quickly debunked” that claim.

“A search of his residence proved he was lying regarding his involvement with Hale,” the news release stated.

The sheriff’s office asked the drug task force to assist in the investigation.

DTF Investigators Cody Lee and Jimmy Logan obtained search warrants for Starbuck’s phone and social media apps.

“Messages obtained showed Starbuck was regularly involved in the sale and distribution of pills,” the release stated. “Starbuck admitted that he and Hale had taken pills the night before her death.”

Investigators also said Starbuck tested positive for fentanyl when he was booked into jail.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner later concluded that Hale died of “fentanyl toxicity.”

“In the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2021, Alyssa Hale was given pills by Starbuck that she believed to be Percocet but were instead fentanyl made to look like Percocet,” the affidavit said.

Starbuck has been charged in Sharp County Circuit Court with manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

