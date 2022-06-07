More Rain Chances Ahead

We should stay quiet this morning before scattered storms pop up later this afternoon. Watch for patchy fog that has developed overnight thanks to humid conditions and yesterday’s rain. We’ll become unstable again this afternoon, so storms could have a wind and hail threat. The spin in the air isn’t as good as it was yesterday evening when we had a tornado warning in Mississippi County. A few spots picked up around an inch with yesterday’s rain and storms. More rain could start to raise their totals to where we’ll need to watch for flash flooding issues as we get more rain this week. Storms that develop in Kansas and Missouri could make a run for us by Wednesday morning. We’ll have to track the progress of that cluster of storms later tonight. No 90s are expected this week as storms keep temperatures down, but it still looks like we’re on our way to our usual summer heat by the middle of the month.

