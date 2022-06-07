Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police investigate weekend gun theft

According to an incident report, the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday...
According to an incident report, the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday on Lakeview Cove.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which they said two guns and a video game console were stolen from a home.

According to an incident report, the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday on Lakeview Cove.

The victim told officers when he came home after work in the morning, he noticed his back door had been kicked him.

Among the items stolen were a couple of handguns, ammunition, and a PlayStation 4 along with accessories for the console.

If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
The seismograph picked up four small earthquakes Monday, June 6, according to the USGS.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan
According to Arkansas State Police, Kent Rideout, 65, of Abilene Texas, died in the crash.
Man killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

On May 31, the prosecution submitted a handful of filings in its case against Richard Barnett,...
Prosecution submits filings in case of Gravette man
An incident report states the shooting occurred on Westacre Drive after 12 a.m., June 4.
Shots fired at home and car
WBU alum named Troy head softball coach
Former Williams Baptist head coach Eric Newell hired to lead Troy softball program
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Riceland responds after weekend shooting on Jonesboro campus