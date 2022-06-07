Police investigate weekend gun theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which they said two guns and a video game console were stolen from a home.

According to an incident report, the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday on Lakeview Cove.

The victim told officers when he came home after work in the morning, he noticed his back door had been kicked him.

Among the items stolen were a couple of handguns, ammunition, and a PlayStation 4 along with accessories for the console.

If you have information about the theft or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

