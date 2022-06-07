More Flash Flooding Possible

Heavy rain is possible again today and Friday before the pattern starts to switch. We’re watching a complex of storms in Missouri that could impact parts of Region 8 later this morning. Heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts are possible. Redevelopment is possible through the afternoon if rain isn’t widespread this morning. We’ll have to watch for more spots picking up 2-4″ within a few hours like Paragould and parts of Mississippi County received yesterday. Hopefully, more heavy rain stays away from those areas. A few more severe thunderstorm warnings are possible today. Wind is the main threat. We get a break on Thursday before another disturbance brings the threat of more storms and heavy rain on Friday. Not going to rule out a few more storms over the weekend, but the pattern does start to change this weekend. Eventually, high pressure builds in early next week ending storm chances and cranking up the heat. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.