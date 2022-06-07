Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Renovated pool opens, safety is ‘top priority’

By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the opening of a Walnut Ridge pool, officials hope a focus on safety will send ripples through the community.

The newly renovated city pool at Stewart Park opened to a capacity crowd over the weekend.

The project was a long time coming, so when the grand opening came, the staff was ready.

Despite a near-capacity crowd, lifeguards were prepared to keep everyone safe.

“All the lifeguards are trained in CPR, and we know there are specific kinds of rescues that you have to do. We always have a lifeguard in the stand and we always have someone patrolling around the pool to be more alert and ready,” lifeguard Mark Hatfield said.

The pool has a capacity of just over 150 people but saw more than 200 total patrons over the weekend.

Despite a national lifeguard shortage, the city pool in Walnut Ridge has nine lifeguards, with at least two on duty at all times.

Additionally, the city is holding swimming lessons next week for children five and older to further ensure the safety of everyone using the pool.

Lessons will take place from June 13-15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with an entire week costing $45.

To sign up, contact Vicky Davis at 870-759-1568.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

The work to make sure students still have a full belly doesn’t stop in the summer.
School district offers free meals to all children
Baby formula
West Memphis to host formula giveaway for families in need
Crazy Hot Deals donated the formula
West Memphis to host formula giveaway for families in need
Riceland officials said they are going to review their security measures this week and...
Riceland responds after weekend shooting on Jonesboro campus