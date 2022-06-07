Renovated pool opens, safety is ‘top priority’

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the opening of a Walnut Ridge pool, officials hope a focus on safety will send ripples through the community.

The newly renovated city pool at Stewart Park opened to a capacity crowd over the weekend.

The project was a long time coming, so when the grand opening came, the staff was ready.

Despite a near-capacity crowd, lifeguards were prepared to keep everyone safe.

“All the lifeguards are trained in CPR, and we know there are specific kinds of rescues that you have to do. We always have a lifeguard in the stand and we always have someone patrolling around the pool to be more alert and ready,” lifeguard Mark Hatfield said.

The pool has a capacity of just over 150 people but saw more than 200 total patrons over the weekend.

Despite a national lifeguard shortage, the city pool in Walnut Ridge has nine lifeguards, with at least two on duty at all times.

Additionally, the city is holding swimming lessons next week for children five and older to further ensure the safety of everyone using the pool.

Lessons will take place from June 13-15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with an entire week costing $45.

To sign up, contact Vicky Davis at 870-759-1568.

