Shots fired at home and car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help after they said a house and car were shot over the weekend.

An incident report states the shooting occurred on Westacre Drive after 12 a.m., June 4.

Officers found five .45 caliber shell casings at the scene, according to the report.

If you have any information about the shooting or a possible suspect in the case, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.

