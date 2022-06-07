Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to work on I-555, traffic pattern changes

Starting Wednesday, June 8, ArDOT crews will shift southbound traffic onto the northbound section of the road.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who frequent I-555 in Jonesboro need to be prepared, as there will be some changes.

Starting Wednesday, June 8, ArDOT crews will shift southbound traffic onto the northbound section of the road. There will be one lane in each direction separated by a concrete barrier wall.

The work will extend from Southwest Drive to Dan Avenue.

According to ArDOT, drivers will enter and exit the northbound lane using the newly constructed median ramps.

