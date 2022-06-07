Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rain impacting parts of Paragould

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Those traveling in Paragould will need to use caution, as heavy rain has caused several parts of the city to be flooded.

IDrive Arkansas is reporting several areas of slowdown due to flooding as of 5:41 p.m.

The IDrive Arkansas map as of 5:41 p.m., where several areas are experiencing slow down in...
The IDrive Arkansas map as of 5:41 p.m., where several areas are experiencing slow down in Paragould.(IDrive Arkansas)

Residents are seeing flooding in neighborhoods, causing severe impacts for those on the road.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Carroll Road near Walmart has been shut down by Paragould Public Works, as cars have already been stuck and crews are working to get them out.

GCT Primary is also one of the areas reported to have flooding issues, according to Castleberry.

You are urged to used caution as rain moves out of the area.

Make sure to tune into Region 8 News at 6 and 10 and download the Region 8 Weather App for the latest updates on flooding in Paragould.

🚨Flooding in Paragould!🚨

Posted by Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (6/7)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (6/7)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (6/6/2022)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (6/6/2022)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (6/6)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (6/6)