TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rain impacting parts of Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Those traveling in Paragould will need to use caution, as heavy rain has caused several parts of the city to be flooded.

IDrive Arkansas is reporting several areas of slowdown due to flooding as of 5:41 p.m.

The IDrive Arkansas map as of 5:41 p.m., where several areas are experiencing slow down in Paragould. (IDrive Arkansas)

Residents are seeing flooding in neighborhoods, causing severe impacts for those on the road.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Carroll Road near Walmart has been shut down by Paragould Public Works, as cars have already been stuck and crews are working to get them out.

GCT Primary is also one of the areas reported to have flooding issues, according to Castleberry.

You are urged to used caution as rain moves out of the area.

🚨Flooding in Paragould!🚨 Posted by Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

