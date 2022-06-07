Energy Alert
West Memphis to host formula giveaway for families in need

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A fifth Operation Fly formula flight has been announced to get more baby formula on store shelves.

Thousands of pounds of formula are slated to be flown into the U.S. this week but some parents need it now.

The City of West Memphis received a donation of hundreds of cans of baby formula from businesses Crazy Hot deals and In and Out Wireless for its formula giveaway, and now officials want to get it to those parents who need it.

The formula giveaway will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. West Memphis City Hall.

This comes at a dire time as the country reports about 74% of formula is out of stock. Some states report a 90% out-of-stock rate like Mississippi and Tennessee.

Formula manufacturers here and abroad are working to get more product on shelves.

Abbott Nutrition opened up its plant at the center of this shortage to start production.

The White House’s Operation Fly Formula flight will arrive from England on Thursday. The supply will go straight to store shelves.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

