1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash

One man died and another suffered injuries Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One man died and another was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle head-on crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8:23 a.m. June 7 on U.S. Highway 412, four miles east of Kennett in Pemiscot County.

According to the crash report, 74-year-old Roy Witfield of Piggott was driving the wrong way when his 2013 Lincoln MKX struck a 1994 Oldsmobile driven by 60-year-old Frank Morris of Kennett head-on.

Witfield’s SUV then struck a 2002 Freightliner driven by 28-year-old Owen A. Welty of Bloomfield.

An ambulance took Morris and Witfield to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti, where Witfield was treated for moderate injuries.

Dr. Darrell English pronounced Morris dead at 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

