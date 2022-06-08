Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

10-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in woman’s death

Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial...
Officers say the 10-year-old girl's mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with a gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 10-year-old Florida girl has been arrested more than a week after authorities say she shot and killed a woman who had gotten into a fight with her mother.

The Orlando Police Department said the girl is facing a charge of second-degree murder. She was taken into custody Tuesday and placed with a Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was arrested last week on charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence.

Officers say the mother got into a fight with Lashun Rodgers on Memorial Day, gave her daughter a bag with the gun and that the girl fired two rounds. Rodgers died at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

A gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde,...
Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting opens up about horrific ordeal
As Americans face sticker shock, the U.S. Treasury secretary is calling on lawmakers to take...
Yellen says 'unacceptable' inflation is a global issue
The Princeton School District says they put teacher Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave...
Teacher threw hockey stick at 8-year-old, mom says
The school district put the teacher on administrative leave shortly after the incident and let...
VIDEO: Teacher accused of throwing hockey stick, hitting boy in mouth