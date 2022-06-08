Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

18th annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic held in Jonesboro

Annual prep baseball showcase started Tuesday at Valley View.
Annual prep baseball showcase started Tuesday at Valley View.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A tradition continues on the prep diamond.

The 18th annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic started Tuesday at Valley View. The two-day event features 88 of the top underclassmen in Arkansas. Several future pro and college players have suited up in the XI in recent years.

The 88 players are split up into four teams. Northeast Arkansas is represented with 26 players in the event. The XI concludes Wednesday with three games. Matchups are being streamed here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas State alum named USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas State football alums faring well in USFL, CFL, & Europe
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Diamond Hogs advance to Super Regionals, will travel to North Carolina
Razorbacks reflect on reaching Super Regionals
Diamond Hogs advance to Super Regionals, will travel to North Carolina