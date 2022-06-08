18th annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic held in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A tradition continues on the prep diamond.

The 18th annual Xtra Innings Summer Classic started Tuesday at Valley View. The two-day event features 88 of the top underclassmen in Arkansas. Several future pro and college players have suited up in the XI in recent years.

The 88 players are split up into four teams. Northeast Arkansas is represented with 26 players in the event. The XI concludes Wednesday with three games. Matchups are being streamed here.

