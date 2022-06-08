Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

5 dead, 5 injured after bus crash

The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured...
The intersection of AR-35 and Highway 65, where five people were killed and five were injured following a crash between a bus and 18-wheeler on Monday.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say five people are dead and another five are injured after a bus collided with an 18-wheeler.

Arkansas State Police investigators said on Monday evening, a C. B. King bus, a center focused on adults with developmental delays, was traveling west on AR-35 when it tried to cross the southbound lane of Highway 65.

Officials believe the bus failed to stop for oncoming traffic when it pulled into the lane. That’s when an 18-wheeler collided with the front of the bus, sending both vehicles off the road and into a ditch.

Five of the bus’s passengers were killed, ranging in age from 19 to 73, while another five were injured, according to ASP.

Those in the Dermott community, which is only a mile away, say the intersection is known to be dangerous.

“They’ve had more accidents out there than they have had anywhere around here,” one neighbor explained to content partner KARK. “A friend of mine got killed out there and another friend of mine lost his mother out there.”

The resident explained that ArDOT had conducted a study in 2017 re-doing the intersection, but many feel more work needs to be done. Specifically, a new stoplight system to fully halt traffic.

“You could make it a stoplight where it stayed on a long time on Highway 65 and a short time on Highway 35 and it probably would work,” the man said. “Maybe there’s an improvement they can make, and I hope they do.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

Runway at the Heber Springs Airport
Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA
City council approves fire truck resolution, ordinance change moved to second reading
Wild Thing wins 9-4
18th Xtra Innings Summer Classic: Dorn beats Wild Thing 9-4
Arkansas State Police investigates Marion County man’s death