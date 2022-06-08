5 dead, 5 injured after bus crash

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say five people are dead and another five are injured after a bus collided with an 18-wheeler.

Arkansas State Police investigators said on Monday evening, a C. B. King bus, a center focused on adults with developmental delays, was traveling west on AR-35 when it tried to cross the southbound lane of Highway 65.

Officials believe the bus failed to stop for oncoming traffic when it pulled into the lane. That’s when an 18-wheeler collided with the front of the bus, sending both vehicles off the road and into a ditch.

Five of the bus’s passengers were killed, ranging in age from 19 to 73, while another five were injured, according to ASP.

Those in the Dermott community, which is only a mile away, say the intersection is known to be dangerous.

“They’ve had more accidents out there than they have had anywhere around here,” one neighbor explained to content partner KARK. “A friend of mine got killed out there and another friend of mine lost his mother out there.”

The resident explained that ArDOT had conducted a study in 2017 re-doing the intersection, but many feel more work needs to be done. Specifically, a new stoplight system to fully halt traffic.

“You could make it a stoplight where it stayed on a long time on Highway 65 and a short time on Highway 35 and it probably would work,” the man said. “Maybe there’s an improvement they can make, and I hope they do.”

