ADH issues boil water order for Weiner

Fearing contaminated water might have entered the city’s water distribution system, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil water notice for Weiner.(Source: Alabama Extension)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - Fearing contaminated water might have entered the city’s distribution system, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil notice for Weiner.

According to a Wednesday news release, the order affects the entire Weiner Waterworks system.

“This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of an inadequate disinfectant level,” the release said.

According to the ADH, the water may not be safe for human consumption and advises all water used for drinking or food preparation be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be thrown way and only boiled or bottled water used for making ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem is corrected and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

