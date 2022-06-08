Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas airports will receive $9.9 million in funding to help facilities statewide with upgrades and better service.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, it’s part of a $518 million round of funding in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2022 Airport Improvement Program.

Among the $9.9 million funding for Arkansas airports, at least $2.4 of that will be for airports in Northeast Arkansas:

Heber Springs Municipal Airport ($1,094,949)

Manila Municipal Airport ($445,436)

Melbourne Municipal Airport ($315,000)

Osceola Municipal Airport ($225,810)

Walnut Ridge Regional Airport ($65,800)

Arkansas International Airport ($208,800)

Heber Springs is one of the top three largest grants being received, according to Talk Business & Politics.

The $1.1 million will be used to extend the Runway 6/24 safety area by 300 feet. The grant supports the final phase of the project to enhance the safety of operations

“In communities of all sizes, airports are vital to local economies, sustaining jobs and getting people and goods where they need to go,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re pleased to announce this important funding to help improve airports around the country and better serve all Americans.”

So far in 2022, the FAA has awarded $1.1 billion of the $3.2 in available funding for the year.

