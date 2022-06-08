Energy Alert
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Week

Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.
Arkansas State alum Chris Odom starts at defensive end for the Houston Gamblers.(Source: Houston Gamblers)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf continues a stellar season in the United States Football League.

Chris Odom was named the Defensive Player of the Week. The Houston Gamblers defensive end had 3 sacks in the 1st half in a 13-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits. He ended up with 5 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 forced fumble. Odom leads the USFL with 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles this season.

