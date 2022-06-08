Arkansas State alum Chris Odom named USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf continues a stellar season in the United States Football League.
Chris Odom was named the Defensive Player of the Week. The Houston Gamblers defensive end had 3 sacks in the 1st half in a 13-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Bandits. He ended up with 5 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 forced fumble. Odom leads the USFL with 11 sacks and 6 forced fumbles this season.
