Arkansas State Police investigates Marion County man’s death

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Special agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old Marion County man.

Marion County deputies found Daniel W. Stine shot in his home on June 6.

Investigators say deputies responded to the home on State Highway 235 southwest of Yellville for an intruder call around 11:15 p.m. Deputies found Stine dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators questioned another person in the home at the time of the shooting.

Today, state police special agents entered the home to begin their crime scene investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing.

