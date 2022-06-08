CASA advocate celebrates decade of service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the last decade, one familiar face has been serving displaced children throughout Region 8.

On Wednesday, he took a few minutes out of his busy schedule to reflect on those years.

Adam Sartin is a husband and father with many duties: He runs a lawn care service, helps with Christmas in the Park, and is an active Rotarian.

Still, he’s found the time to serve as a volunteer for CASA for the past 10 years.

For him, very few things are more important than helping children in need.

“You’re not there to be that child’s friend. You’re there to be their advocate, but sometimes, you’ll be the only person to tell that child happy birthday. You’ll be the only one to wish them Merry Christmas,” Sartin said.

A decade ago, he decided to try out being an advocate.

Now, 10 years older and wiser, Sartin said he still loves it as much as he did at the start.

He said when reflecting on his time with CASA, he’s learned to appreciate the little things in life because so many children he’s worked with are not afforded simple luxuries.

Sartin said the key to his longevity is a simple mindset.

“One of the things I learned growing up is that it’s better to give than to receive,” he said.

Connie Lindley has been an advocate coordinator for CASA for nearly five years. She said Sartin is a “diamond in the rough” when it comes to advocates.

“Adam has such a heart for the community,” Lindley said. “When Adam accepts a case, that child will have an advocate that will fight for what they need.”

Advocates dedicate between 10 and 15 hours a month to the organization. Over a ten-year span, that comes out to between 50 and 75 full 24-hour days, or between 30 and 45 40-hour work weeks.

Though he’s given so much of his time to CASA advocating for children in need, Sartin doesn’t plan to stop any time soon. For him, it’s not just what he does, it’s a part of who he is.

“Whenever you get that hook, you’ll just keep saying ‘let me give a little more, let me give a little more because it’s so fulfilling,“ he said. “Before you know it, you blink and it’s 10 years later.”

You can find out how you can help with accomplishing CASA’s mission by visiting its website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.