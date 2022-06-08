Energy Alert
City council approves fire truck resolution, ordinance change moved to second reading

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss several items related to the city.

Council members approved a resolution requesting City Water and Light to provide a contribution toward the purchase of a new fire truck.

According to the resolution, the company would contribute $500,000 toward the truck. The city said the truck will cost $665,248.

Additionally, an ordinance to allow the Advertising and Promotions Commission and PACE Commission to send items directly to the city council had its first reading.

The Jonesboro Nomination and Rules Committee met in May to discuss the ordinance.

Currently, both commissions must send items to another committee review.

The city council agreed to move the ordinance to a second reading.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

