Community gathering planned to celebrate Juneteenth

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-day celebration for Juneteenth is just around the corner in Northeast Arkansas.

Pocahontas has planned events and games for people of all ages starting Friday, June 17.

The celebration features a multi-cultural fashion show, a decorating contest for all the businesses, along with different outdoor events for children.

Randolph County Chamber of Commerce director Cally Shore said it’s important for everyone to come out and celebrate

“We are here to celebrate each other no matter what race,” she said. “We will do community events and activities there right downtown.”

The events will be topped off with a barbeque battle with a cash prize, along with old games from the Davidson State Park.

You can find out how to participate by visiting the Chamber’s Facebook page.

