Game times revealed for 2022 State Volleyball and Football Championships

By Arkansas Activities Association
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The quest for a football and volleyball state championship has yet to begin for the 2022 seasons but the dates and times of their title games have been set.

The Arkansas Activities Association board of directors approved the championship schedules during their annual summer workshop on Tuesday.

For the first time, there will be a state championship game at noon on Friday as the 2A football championship has moved up one week due to fewer teams competing. In the past, there had been an additional round of postseason play in 2A. In addition, the 8-man state championship game will be played on Thursday night for the second straight season.

All football championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock while all volleyball championship matches will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Volleyball Championship Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 29

11 am – 2A Championship

1 pm – 3A Championship

3 pm – 4A Championship

5 pm – 5A Championship

7 pm – 6A Championship

Football Championship Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1

7 pm – 8-man Championship

Friday, Dec. 2

12 pm – 2A Championship

6:30 pm – 7A Championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

12 pm – 5A Championship

6:30 pm – 6A Championship

Saturday, Dec. 10

12 pm – 4A Championship

6:30 pm – 3A Championship

