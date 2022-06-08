Energy Alert
Hagen Smith & Brady Tygart named Freshmen All-Americans

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Arkansas pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart have been named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Smith and Tygart are the 25th and 26th players in program history to earn Freshman All-America honors. They are the first Razorbacks pitchers to do so since Connor Noland earned the recognition in 2019.

Smith has made 17 appearances with 14 starts on the mound this season, logging a 6-2 record with a 4.89 ERA in 70 innings. The left-hander has struck out 79 while limiting opposing hitters to a .234 batting average. Smith’s six wins are tied with Noland and Jaxon Wiggins for the team lead.

Tygart, meanwhile, emerged as a valuable weapon out of the bullpen this year, posting a 3.93 ERA and a team-leading eight saves over 36 2/3 innings. He was dominant in SEC play during the regular season, logging a 1.91 ERA and seven saves while fanning 40 and holding opposing hitters to a miniscule .160 batting average in 28 1/2 innings.

Both Smith and Tygart were also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team earlier this season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

