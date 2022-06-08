Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins CMA award

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A DJ near and dear to the Jonesboro community was honored for her success at a statewide award show.

Christie Matthews of the Jonesboro Radio Group won the 2022 Arkansas Country Radio DJ of the Year award at The Arkansas Country Music Association awards show Monday night.

Matthews made her stop in Jonesboro in 1990 and has received multiple accolades, including Top 25 County Program Director Honoree multiple times by Country Radio Broadcasters and Radio Ink Magazine. She also serves as a Wish Ambassador for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and is on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Jonesboro.

Matthews had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

Despite her battle with cancer, Matthews has continued to be a strong leader in the community.

The award show was held on her 30th wedding anniversary, giving her quite the night of celebrations to remember.

In addition, Jonesboro station 104.9 The Fox/KDXY won the 2022 Arkansas Country Radio Station of the Year Award. This makes it the second time they’ve received the award, the other being in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly a dozen law enforcement officers were involved in a shootout with the man accused of...
8 law enforcement officers on leave after shootout with shooting suspect
Multiple earthquakes rattled Northeast Arkansas early Monday morning.
Several small earthquakes reported in Northeast Arkansas
“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
One person is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake.
One person drowns in Greers Ferry Lake
A Florida man drowned on the Current River north of Doniphan.
Florida fugitive drowns on Current River north of Doniphan

Latest News

Officer Daniel Haynes said the suspects entered the neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m.,...
Police investigate series of car break-ins
Back in May, officers said three suspects had stolen a vehicle and a gun from another vehicle...
Vehicle found, arrest made in car break-in case
Osceola firefighters received a call Wednesday, June 1, for a structure fire at Mill and...
“Nothing suspicious” in fire investigation
Arkansas State alum named USFL Defensive Player of the Week
Arkansas State football alums faring well in USFL, CFL, & Europe