Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins CMA award

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A DJ near and dear to the Jonesboro community was honored for her success at a statewide award show.

Christie Matthews of the Jonesboro Radio Group won the 2022 Arkansas Country Radio DJ of the Year award at The Arkansas Country Music Association awards show Monday night.

Matthews made her stop in Jonesboro in 1990 and has received multiple accolades, including Top 25 County Program Director Honoree multiple times by Country Radio Broadcasters and Radio Ink Magazine. She also serves as a Wish Ambassador for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and is on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Jonesboro.

Matthews had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021.

Despite her battle with cancer, Matthews has continued to be a strong leader in the community.

The award show was held on her 30th wedding anniversary, giving her quite the night of celebrations to remember.

In addition, Jonesboro station 104.9 The Fox/KDXY won the 2022 Arkansas Country Radio Station of the Year Award. This makes it the second time they’ve received the award, the other being in 2019.

