June 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rain is possible again today and Friday before the pattern starts to switch. We’re watching a complex of storms in Missouri that could impact parts of Region 8 later this morning.

Heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts are possible. Redevelopment is possible through the afternoon if rain isn’t widespread this morning. We’ll have to watch for more spots picking up 2-4″ within a few hours like Paragould and parts of Mississippi County received yesterday. Hopefully, more heavy rain stays away from those areas.

A few more severe thunderstorm warnings are possible today. Wind is the main threat. We get a break on Thursday before another disturbance brings the threat of more storms and heavy rain on Friday.

Not going to rule out a few more storms over the weekend, but the pattern does start to change this weekend.

Eventually, high pressure builds in early next week ending storm chances and cranking up the heat. Heat advisories look possible as heat indices reach 105°F or higher.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Cleanup begins this morning after heavy rains in Paragould on Tuesday.

Arkansas veterans and researchers call attention to burn pit health exposure.

Little Rock Board approves funding for Real-Time Crime Center.

A 7-year-old UPS fan gets a special delivery.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

“To the criminal element, Osceola is not open for business,” Police Chief Jerry Hamilton said.
54 arrested in multi-agency roundup
(L-to-R) Jim Frigo (Stafford and Frigo), Rob West (Afternoons, PD), Trey Stafford (Stafford and...
Jonesboro DJ battling cancer wins CMA award
Damien Echols
Judge to hear arguments in West Memphis 3 evidence case
Jonesboro police, along with other law enforcement agencies have teamed up to work together....
Shots fired at home and car
A Cave City man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators say he gave an 18-year-old...
Man charged in woman’s fentanyl overdose death

Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
The Blytheville Police Department said Albert Wilson, 38, and Ashley Jones, 35, were arrested...
Mother, father face charges for abuse of corpse
According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to a home on Chestnut Street at 6:30...
Police investigate stolen items, damage to home
Runway at the Heber Springs Airport
Arkansas airports awarded $9.9 million from FAA